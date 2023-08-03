MCAST announces KampuSajf – An arts festival on campus

The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) will host the first edition of the arts festival production titled, ‘KampuSajf’. The Festival is powered by APS Bank under the artistic direction of Stjanu Debono.

The Festival will be held from 25 until 28 August at MCAST’s Paola Campus and on the 30 August at MCAST’s Mosta Campus. This production will serve as a new and enriching experience for College students and staff, especially those studying and working within the creative arena. The Festival is open to the general public, enabling those who attend to familiarise themselves with the college and experience an eclectic programme of events.

Joachim James Calleja, MCAST Principal & CEO, said ‘MCAST is delighted to present KampuSajf for the first time on our campuses in Paola and Mosta, thanks to the generous support of APS Bank. We are thrilled to be closely collaborating with the artistic community in Malta and providing them with a platform for their work at MCAST. It is truly exciting to witness our campuses brimming with arts and creativity during the less busy days of our academic calendar.’

Stjanu Debono, KampuSajf Artistic Director said ‘this is a multidisciplinary festival that will prioritise indigenous artistic work in Malta and will serve as an alternative platform to different art forms including music, literature, contemporary dance, improvised theatre, and animated film.’

Rachael Blackburn, APS Bank Head of Culture added, ‘We’re pleased to support MCAST through KampuSajf. This event is set to fill a gap in the summer calendar, presenting an alternative cultural experience for the whole community. At APS Bank, supporting arts and culture is one of our Corporate Social Responsibility pillars. KampuSajf perfectly aligns with our corporate values, showcasing our commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing talent.’

The full programme of events will be announced on MCAST’s social media platforms and website in the coming days.