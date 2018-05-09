[WATCH] Betting odds suggest Malta's Christabelle will not make it to Eurovision finals

Christabelle's chances don't look very good for tomorrow's Eurovision semi-finals as betting odds predict she won't go through to the final round.

Christabelle will be representing Malta with her song ‘Taboo’ during Thursday's semi-final round, with the aim of competing in the Grand Final on Saturday.

Website Eurovisionworld has not rated Malta well, with Christabelle placing 13th out of the 18 countries competing on Thursday with only 10 vacant places for the final.

William Hill, the world's biggest bookmaker are paying 200/1 odds on Malta's song. Whereas the favourite is Cyprus, with 2/1 odds.

This shouldn’t deter the Maltese cohort at all, as bookies hadn’t favoured Finland, Albania and Ireland to go through during yesterday's first round of semi-finals, but they still made it.

Other betting odds, which could still turn around, show that Israel, Cyprus, France and Norway are widely expected to win.

Another Maltese singer, Jessika Muscat, will be participating in tomorrow's semi-final, representing San Marino. Unfortunately, betting odds place her song 'Who We Are', further down, with odds placing it in last place both for the semi-final and Saturday's final.

The Eurovision semi-final started yesterday, with Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Israel and Lithuania passing through to the final round, which will be held on Saturday.