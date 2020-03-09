menu
[WATCH] ‘All Of My Love’ - Destiny’s Eurovision 2020 song unveiled

Destiny Chukunyere will be representing Malta at this year’s Eurovision with her song ‘All Of My Love’

massimo_costa
9 March 2020, 8:28pm
by Massimo Costa
The song which singer Destiny will be competing with in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled.

“All Of My Love” will be Destiny’s song at May’s contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The song’s video was released by Television Malta on Monday.

Destiny Chukunyere's participation in the Eurovision which will be her first try in the big show after winning the Junior Eurovision in 2015.

In February, she was crowned X Factor Malta winner, in a nail-biting final against 16-year-old Justine Shorfid.

Recently, she participated in series 11 of Britain's Got Talent, and finished sixth in the semi-final.

The 17-year-old singer from Birkirkara delivered consistent performances throughout the second season of X Factor, which secured her the people’s vote on the final night.

[WATCH] 'All Of My Love' - Destiny's Eurovision 2020 song unveiled
