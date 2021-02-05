Live performance of Le Pauvre Matelot in Strait Street

As part of the Valletta Cultural Agency, the Strada Stretta Concept is set to collaborate with the French National Theatre troupe Arcal Lyrique, for a live performance of the opera Le Pauvre Matelot. The event, which forms part of the Strada Stretta programme under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, will take place on the 26th February 2021 at 8pm at The Splendid, in Strada Stretta, Valletta.

Through Arcal Lyrique, founder and director Christian Gangneron creates projects specifically designed for non-traditional spaces for performance, thus interacting with the audience beyond the barriers imposed by a stage.

Originally created by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with the libretto written by Jean Cocteau (1889-1963), the opera comprises of three acts and unfolds in a dramatic sequence of events.

The performance of Le Pauvre Matelot by Arcal Lyrique is to mark its second run in the Maltese islands, with the first being held in March 2009 as part of the BOV Opera Festival, held in the foyer of the Manoel Theatre at the time. Whilst not only targeting opera-lovers, this year’s rendition is to take on Strada Stretta as its non-traditional performance space, with a dynamic and contemporary version of this classic opera.

The beautiful voices of Claudine Le Coz, Eric Trémolières, Jean-Baptiste Dumora and Jean-Marie Frémeau are to enliven Strada Stretta with their performances in the leading roles of this opera. Moreover, they will be accompanied by pianist Stéphane Petitjean, dynamically illustrating the heartfelt core of Le Pauvre Matelot. Le Coz and Dumora are to reprise their roles, following their participation in the local 2009 performance. Essentially, the opera centralises around a love-affair between a woman and a sailor, thus serving as a great parallel with the character and history of Strada Stretta as a hub for sailors during the war.

Moreover, this parallel is further enhanced with the music, which was influenced by the vibrancy of the streets and bars of another Mediterranean port city, Marseille.

Entrance to this event is free, however bookings are a must. To book a place, kindly send a private message to The Strada Stretta Concept Facebook page, or get in touch by email on [email protected]. A limited number of seats are available, and all those attending must wear a face mask throughout the duration of the performance. The event will also be livestreamed. More information on the event can be found on The Strada Stretta Concept and the Valletta Cultural Agency pages on Facebook.