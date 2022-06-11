Girl group MARA release cover of Philip Vella’s ‘X’Jimpurtani’

Girl group Mara has released their version of Philip Vella’s X’Jimpurtani.

The group first premiered their version of the song during the second edition of Mużika Mużika – Classics Night.

Vella said he had not known whom he would be duetting with and therefore was surprised to learn he would be singing with MARA. “I knew that the song would go down well with the audience, but I believe that it was this particular interpretation that really made a mark,” Vella said.

After the festival, MARA began recording original material and came up with the idea of recording X’Jimpurtani.

X’Jimpurtani is penned by Mario Fenech Caruana, with Philip Vella having composed the music. Originally performed by Vella himself, the song was originally published by the YTC as part of the compilation album accompanying the 20th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu, back in 1995.

“27 years later, and I can confirm that this song is one of the most requested in my repertoire, even from foreigners,” says the singer/songwriter, who is also responsible for the concept behind the girl group MARA.

As of today 1 June, X’Jimpurtani is available for streaming or purchase on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes thanks to Manfred Holz of CAP-Sounds and Marc Calleja Bayliss of Ironic PR & Artist Management.