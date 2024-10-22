Jazz Assemblea: film, jam sessions, and workshops honour Maltese music scene

Spazju Kreattiv buzzed with musicians and music aficionados for the Jazz Assemblea events that took place for the first time between 10-13 October.

The multi-disciplinary programme officially launched a few weeks prior with the opening of a photography exhibition curated by Ġużè Camilleri, telling the story of jazz beginnings on the island. This experience, also featuring a short 10-minute film about the late saxophonist Sammy Murgo in a dedicated section, runs until the 29 October.

The programme culminated in a series of events over four days revolving around this scene, consisting of live concerts, workshops and film premiere.

The series kicked off with a sold-out premiere of docu-film Strait Street to Abbey Road about the life and career of Maltese drummer and percussionist, Tony Carr – a success story largely untold.

The film is produced by Sugu under the direction of Cedric Vella, based on a biography of Tony Carr by Ġużè Camilleri, and following great reviews, the film will be screened again on 5 November, also at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema.

Over 40 local jazz musicians across 10 acts took to the stage between Friday and Sunday, delighting audiences of all ages with original compositions, new takes on jazz standards and impressive solos.

Each evening held four very different jazz acts back-to-back, some of whom collaborated for the first time for this initiative. On Friday the premiere kicked off with Dominic Galea’s jazztet where compositions by established composer Ray Agius were arranged – after which Ray Agius himself surprised the audience by performing a couple of numbers himself after many years of not performing.

On Saturday morning, saxophonist Carlo Muscat and drummer William Smith led two music workshops, each about their respective instruments, to a group of eager budding musicians who absorbed every word and piece of advice from the professional musicians.

Malta School of Music’s Little Big Band was also included, led by Alex Bezzina and Philip Attard, giving a short but powerful performance. A lunchtime concert rounded off the morning nicely, combining four established jazz musicians who perform overseas, with a number of different jazz bands.

Dominic Galea led a discussion panel with Mro Paul Abela, Philip Fenech and Alex Grech, where the musicians reminisced about the jazz scene of the 70s and the 80s, a time where musicians used to play in hotels and get together at the iconic BJs club in Paceville. They all discussed their beginnings in the music scene, and the heavy influences the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt had on their careers. The discussion was aimed at documenting the stories of these musicians and the jazz scene in Malta.

Three nights of jazz music in the company of well-respected musicians and singers such as Paul Giordimaina, Nadine Axisa, George Curmi l-Pusè, Mariele Zammit, Kris Spiteri, Vinny Vella Jnr, Joe Bibi Camilleri, Oliver Degabriele, Angela Vella Zarb, Carlo Muscat to mention but a few, came to a close when host Thomas Camilleri invited the audience to a closing jam session, where a number of up-and-coming musicians had the opportunity to perform with veterans.

A number of musicians also donated CDs of their work which were given against a donation, raising €227 in aid of the Malta Community Chest fund.

Dominic Galea, CEO of the National Agency for the Performing Arts, and the ideator behind this new initiative stated: “I am thrilled this project has come to life as the first event being organised by NAPA, and is also a first in bringing local artists together in this setting and context. Many artists have expressed how much this event, specifically for jazz was needed amongst the community, also because it looked at this genre from various angles, including the exhibition, discussion, music across generations of musicians as well as documentation. Many artists are already approaching me about future initiatives.”