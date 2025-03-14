'Serving': Malta's Eurovision entry changed to remove the word 'kant'

While ‘kant’ means ‘singing’ or ‘chant’ in Maltese, to an English-speaking audience it sounds like an offensive word for the female anatomy, although in some communities it means bold and extravagant.

However, the European Broadcasting Union later decided that Conte cannot use the word in her song, prompting her to rename the song “Serving.”

The song’s music video, released on Friday, opens with a reference to the singer’s car crash shortly after winning the local song contest. Conte was hospitalised after her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The European Broadcasting Union's decision has drawn its share of criticisim, with arts minister Owen Bonnici calling it a case of artistic censorship.

Last week, he announced that government will challenge the decision by first, looking to appeal the judgement.

Bonnici said that government is exploring legal action in a Swiss court, arguing that the ruling violates the principles of freedom of expression and non-discrimination