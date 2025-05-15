WATCH | Internal renewal has led to rejuvenated government, Abela tells Labour supporters

Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke on how the Labour Party’s “renewal” has led to a rejuvenated government when addressing supporters on Thursday evening.

“A year ago, we won two elections and while the people sidelined the PN, they sent us a clear message: the PL remains the trusted party to lead the country, but we had to renew ourselves and better answer to the people’s needs,” he said.

Abela was delivering the concluding speech in Labour’s General Conference.

The Labour leader said the party listened and acted on the people’s message, “without trying to bring up any excuses.”

“The love we have for our country leads our work. Newcomers in the administration have continued to build on the good of their predecessors,” he told supporters.

Drawing comparisons with the Nationalist Party, Abela said people would not trust a party which does not have its affairs in order.

“If you are not in a good position to lead the party, how can people trust you with leading the country,” he said.

Among the measures which were voted on during the general conference were the engagement of new auditors Grant Thorton for the PL.

“On the other hand, you have a PN which cannot even find an auditor. The reality is they have spent years breaking electoral commission law,” he said, stating the PN on the other hand is €35 million in debt. “We do not want the PL to find itself in the place where the PN is now.”

He said that while the PN struggles with internal conflict, the PL continues to introduce new measures.

“If they are trusted with government, they will be another Gonzi PN,” he told supporters.

Another change which was introduced in the party’s statute will also empower the party’s local committees to have a stronger voice within internal structures.

“It builds on our biggest strength - the party’s grass roots,” the Labour leader said.

Looking ahead, Abela rallied supporters to not shy away from calling themselves socialists and leftists, saying next year’s Budget will demonstrate these principals.

He said government will continue to increase spending on pensions and childcare as well as introducing more targeted measures for different sectors in society.

Labour deputy leaders Alex Agius Saliba and Ian Borg also addressed supporters, speaking on how internal renewal has breadthened new life into the party.