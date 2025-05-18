Austria wins Eurovision 2025 as Malta places 17th

Miriana Conte placed 17th in the Eurovision song contest, which saw Austria capture the top spot in Basel, Switzerland.

Malta received 91 points—83 from the national juries and a disappointing eight points from televoting.

With odds placing her among the top 10 until yesterday afternoon, it was always going to be a long shot for Conte to win. In the end, her ‘secret’ just was not enough to capture hearts and minds, slipping to 17th place when all points were tallied.

Austria won the 69th edition with 436 points, followed by Israel with 357 points. Austrian-Filipino singer-songwriter JJ, who originally trained as a countertenor, represented the winning country with his operatic ballad Wasted Love.

The Eurovision song contest will next year be held in Austria.