Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, less than three weeks after final concert

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman and unlikely reality TV star, has died at the age of 76. His death comes just under three weeks after a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

A statement from the Osbourne family confirmed the news on Tuesday. “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

No cause of death was disclosed, although Osbourne had faced serious health challenges in recent years, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple spinal surgeries.

Born John Michael Osbourne in 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, his tough upbringing shaped the man who would go on to become one of the most recognisable voices in rock music.

Osbourne’s eerie vocals helped define the sound of Black Sabbath, one of the most influential and pioneering heavy metal bands of all time.

Together with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, Black Sabbath released a series of groundbreaking albums in the early 1970s. Records like Paranoid and Master of Reality not only transformed the rock landscape but also laid the foundation for countless subgenres within metal music.

The band’s dark themes and heavy riffs offered a gritty alternative to the pop music of the era, connecting deeply with working-class youth.

Osbourne became notorious not just for his music but also for his outrageous behaviour and struggles with addiction. In one of the most infamous incidents in rock history, he bit the head off a bat during a concert in Iowa in 1982, thinking it was a rubber prop. The act cemented his reputation for shock and unpredictability.

The year before, he had bitten the heads off two doves during a record label meeting gone wrong.

Following his dismissal from Black Sabbath in 1979 due to substance abuse, Osbourne launched a hugely successful solo career. His debut album Blizzard of Ozz was a commercial hit and included the anthem Crazy Train.

Over the decades, he released 11 studio albums, the most recent being Ordinary Man in 2020. That album featured unexpected collaborations with artists like Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Elton John.

Despite a troubled personal life that included multiple relapses, arrests, and even an attempt on his wife Sharon’s life during a blackout in 1989, Osbourne remained a beloved figure in popular culture. He and Sharon reconciled and became one of rock's most enduring partnerships. Sharon also managed his solo career and helped launch Ozzfest, a successful touring metal festival that boosted the careers of many younger bands.

In the early 2000s, Osbourne became a surprise TV sensation thanks to The Osbournes, a reality series that aired on MTV. The show offered an uncensored look into the family’s chaotic life and became a global hit. It introduced a new generation to Osbourne’s peculiar charm, marked by his confused mumbling and surreal home life.

In 2003, he was seriously injured in a quad biking accident and stopped breathing for over a minute. He was later diagnosed with Parkin syndrome and continued to suffer the effects of his injuries. In the last several years of his life, he underwent numerous surgeries, stem cell treatments, and experimental therapies in an effort to regain mobility and relieve pain.

Despite his health struggles, Osbourne remained determined to perform again. On 5 July 2025, he returned to the stage one final time at Villa Park in Birmingham for Back to the Beginning, a farewell concert that reunited him with his original Black Sabbath bandmates.

Seated on a gothic throne, Osbourne delivered a powerful performance to a sold-out crowd. The event featured appearances by heavy metal legends including Metallica, Slayer, and Guns N’ Roses.

Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, their three children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, and two children from his first marriage, Jessica and Louis.