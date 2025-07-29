CCFunds launches a no initial fees offer on Strategy Funds

In an environment marked by persistent inflation uncertainty, diverging central bank policies, and geopolitical instability, CCFunds Strategy Funds offer investors a more structured approach towards their approaching investments.

In today’s very dynamic markets, being agile remains key, and thus active management fits the purpose of supporting long-term investment objectives across different risk profiles. The CCFunds Strategy Funds are actively managed funds with the main aim being that of long-term value creation.

To support this, CCFunds is offering a full waiver of initial fees on all subscriptions to all three Strategy Funds made before 31 August 2025 - an initiative intended to make the funds more accessible to investors seeking a professional, goal-driven approach to their portfolio without incurring any upfront costs.

The Income, Balanced, and Growth Strategy Funds, reflect a disciplined investment philosophy rooted in risk-managed multi-asset exposure and a structured approach that emphasises long-term outcomes over short-term reactions.

According to Jordan Portelli, Chief Investment Officer at CCFunds, the current environment demands consistency over speculation.

“Recent years have shown us how fragile investor sentiment has become, and the recent market slump in April is a typical example of how volatility can be damaging. This is precisely where active management can also add value. A well-run strategy fund is a one-ticket gateway to institutional-grade expertise that delivers genuine diversification and disciplined risk management while sparing investors the cost and complexity of running those trades in-house.

By managing behavioural biases, which retail investors tend to disregard, the strategy funds are designed to provide structure and a framework for staying invested with purpose. While each of the three funds is tailored to a distinct investor need, our Strategy Funds are built to reflect core investor goals and respond with flexibility within a defined mandate,” he explains.

“The Income Strategy Fund is designed for income stability, by investing primarily in fixed income instruments. It is particularly suited for investors who are after income. The Balanced Strategy Fund seeks to provide a middle ground, blending equity and bond exposure to deliver moderate growth while reducing the effects of equity market volatility. Meanwhile, the Growth Strategy Fund is aimed at long-term investors with higher risk tolerance, offering equity-centric exposure focused on capital appreciation over time.”

First introduced under the UCITS framework in the final quarter of 2021, the CCFunds Strategy Funds also benefit from regulatory oversight, daily liquidity, and full transparency, factors that are increasingly top-of-mind for both professional and retail investors facing increasingly volatile markets.

If you want to find out more details about the CCFunds Strategy Funds and the limited-time offer, you can set an appointment with a Calamatta Cuschieri financial advisor, call on +356 25 688 688, or simply visit any Calamatta Cuschieri branch in Fgura, Mosta, Birkirkara, and Sliema. You can also choose to invest in these Strategy Funds online using the Moneybase app and benefit from the same offer.

