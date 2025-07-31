Bolt Food, Wolt partner up on fleet operator standards

Two of Malta’s leading food delivery platforms have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association to promote regulatory compliance among delivery fleets.

Bolt Food, Wolt and the MDFOA are partnering up on this agreement, which will lay the groundwork for a “seal of standards” initiative to promote sustainability, fairness and compliance.

Under the agreement, MDFOA will lead the implementation of the seal of standards, supported by an independent auditing firm that will evaluate fleet practices and develop performance scorecards.

The MDFOA is also discussing with the General Workers Union a potential collective bargaining agreement to protect courier rights and improve labour conditions across the platforms.

Meanwhile, the digital platforms are pleding to only partner up with compliant fleet operators whose standards are verified by third-party audits. They also committed to introducing independent whistleblower channels for couriers and contributing to transparent data-sharing mechanisms with MDFOA and the Government of Malta to reinforce accountability.

Sam O’Byrne, the general manager at Bolt Food Malta, said a sustainable delivery sector in Malta needs fair and transparent operating standards.

“Through this joint initiative, we are proud to collaborate with other platforms, the MDFOA, and the government to support higher standards that benefit everyone — couriers, fleet operators, platforms, and customers alike,” he said.

MDFOA President Iousef Meli said the time has come to implement higher standards in the delivery sector.

“Our ongoing collaboration with the General Workers Union on a collective bargaining agreement, and with the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment on regulatory updates, reflects our firm intention to build a more sustainable and respected industry,” he said.

Wolt’s regional general manager Dimitris Karelos said the company wants to make sure that courier partners are respected, supported and heard. “This is one more initiative in our efforts to keep on bringing, consistently and sustainably, joy, simplicity and earning opportunities for the neighbourhoods of the world.”