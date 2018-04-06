Gianpula DJ Academy launched in collaboration with Joseph Armani

Gianpula Village are launching The Gianpula DJ Academy in collaboration with Joseph Armani, someone who requires no introduction to the entertainment industry.

This specialist course is tailored to cover all the fundamental skills and theory one would require to DJ in a club, and will be held at a number of Gianpula Village's venues, all of which feature state of the art equipment and facilities.

Gianpula DJ Academy trainees will also get the chance to play at some of Gianpula Village's prestigious venues throughout the summer, with the potential of leading them on to regularly securing gigs Gianpula DJ Academy is holding a ‘launch & information session’ on 14 April and 21 April at The Club House.

To register your interest or confirm your attendance at this event, simply go the Gianpula Village Facebook page.

The Gianpula DJ Academy will be developing and inspiring the next generation of DJs on the island.