[WATCH] Red Electrick drop first single with frontman Joe Roscoe

Red Electrick have released their much-awaited debut single, ‘Right Here’ with new frontman Joe Roscoe.

The band, which started 10 years ago, started out with their first single ‘The end of it all’, and as they say, the rest was history.

With hit songs like ‘Who the heck is REK’, ‘Paul’ and ‘Young Again’, they have gathered a huge following of all generations and there is not one single show that does not sell out in a matter of days.

Earlier this year it was announced that singer/musician Joe Roscoe would be the new front man. The band recently spent four months working tirelessly in their own studio and with producers in Los Angeles whilst also finding the time to perform at the legendary Whisky A Go Go and in Bilbao Spain.

The sound and style of Joe Roscoe has been blended in with Red Electrick’s signature vibe to create this fun, feel good song.

‘Right Here’ has hit the airwaves, video has been released and it is set to be another hit for Red Electrick.

Friday 11 May will be their first official gig which will be held at Ryan’s Pub St. Julians.500 invites were gone in less than 2 days. All those that didn’t manage to grab an invite don’t need to worry though as the band will be gigging around at various events around the Maltese Islands throughout this year.