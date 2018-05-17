Earth Garden Festival is back with a bang!

Earth Garden Festival is back for its 11th edition , the annual alternative music festival held at the Malta National Park, Ta’ Qali, is back.

This year edition is happening from the 31 May till 3 June.

The Festival features five different music stages namely: Roots Stage, Enchanted Forest, Electronic Sphere, Strawberry Hill, the live Jamming Area, two naturally shaded Campsites, the Ethnic Market, Healing Fields, World cuisine and the kids’ area.

Retaining the green footprint and eclectic music styles, it features over 40 international acts and the music styles played at the festival varies from world music, blues, jazz, funk, ska, dub, reggae, psychedelic and alternative rock, gypsy punk, psychedelic trance ’n dub, techno, acid, house, ambient, electro, drum ’n bass and more.

This year’s edition will see mostly international acts, hailing from Europe, America, Australia and Africa, thus as pledged, Earth Garden is becoming more of an international Festival. More appropriately this year since the Festival is also part of the cultural programme of Malta’s European Capital of Culture 2018. More reasons to dance, celebrate music and enjoy the sun !

Roots Stage

Earth Garden’s main stage will feature no less than 25 Bands. There are several big names in dub, world music, and funk genres of the likes of the energetic band Gentleman’s Dub Club; didge band Wild Marmalade, funk band Lakuta, electric trio Tetra Hydro K and super energetic band The Turbans.

Electronic Sphere

Three Themed nights, An acid rave, a techno and a psychedelic day. Alongside Malta's finest there will be seven international DJs, including techno legend Regis, acid master Luke Vibert, trance veterans Etnika and DJ Antaro!

The Enchanted Forest

The Enchanted Forest is an area that has been there from the first edition and is still loyal to the original concept. Situated next to the colourful Ethnic Market, the Enchanted Forrest is the heart and soul of the Festival.

Music Playground

A revamped Jamming Area! With electronic artists becoming so talented, we want to offer a set up where they can join in the jam with effects, loopers and synthesized music that they are more familiar with. Music workshops and other activities, such as a music library will be hosted by Music Playground.

Healing Fields

Another revamped area, relocated to a larger secluded area. Besides workshops there will be Healing Therapies, an Acro-Yoga Playground, Art Haven, Pop-up Installations and Trees of Life. Hosted by WhyNot?

Camping Sites

Two campsites: The Festive Grove, found in the heart of the festival area and Green Meadows situated in the perimeter of the festival grounds. More reasons to camp as we introduced the morning sessions!



STRAWBERRY HILL

After last year’s successful introduction of Strawberry Hill, as new stage, the obvious step was to include more foreign acts to the line-up and have more music sessions.



Food court

Tease your taste buds! In the food court area one finds an array of stands providing different world cuisine dishes, as well as, vegetarian and healthy options. Definitely not the typical fast food.



The Fun Park



The Fun Park featuring a range of game and activities that promises to be amusing and entertaining.



The Ethnic Market



The Ethnic Market offers a walk through the stands filled with handmade creations amidst a colourful array of unique and attractive designs within a free-spirited atmosphere.

Tickets at €25 each for a four-day pass for Earth Garden Festival 2018 (excluding camping) are available for sale from ticketline.com.mt or from selected outlets. For further information and programme, visit earthgarden.com.mt. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult will be allowed to enter the festival for free. Dogs are welcome but need to be kept on a leash and owners must always clean after.