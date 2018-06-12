Treat your brain to some Jazz this Sunday

Esplora in collaboration with Live Music Surround Project proudly presents Jazz for the Brain on Sunday 17 June from 19:00 – 22:00.

Jazz for the Brain is an immersive show, fusing jazz and neuroscience featuring some of the best musicians on the island. An excellent line up includes Carlo Muscat on saxophone, Diccon Cooper on double bass, Effie Azzopardi on trumpet, Joseph Camilleri on drums and Karl Galea on guitar. The evening will be presented by James Deguara. The audience will be able to enjoy jazz standards as well as original compositions by Carlo Muscat. They will be playing their musical interpretation of the workings of brain cells.

Jazz for the Brain will offer a different setting with a seating arrangement which places the performers in the audience, thus helping the audience experience arts in a different way, whereby one shares the same space with the performers, creating an emotionally engaging experience for both the audience and the performers themselves. They will also have the opportunity to hear some great stories about the human brain and be amazed by the beauty of the brain cells.

The performance is in fact inspired by ground-breaking research which was carried out at the University of Malta by Professor Mario Valentino and his team, which aims to support the future treatment of stroke victims.

Stroke is currently the third leading cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability Worldwide; it is similarly devastating in Malta. According to the latest WHO data published in May 2014, 132 men and 102 women per 100,000 died from strokes in Malta in 2011, which means that stroke was the third most common cause of death in men and the second most common in women, reaching 10.41% of total deaths.

Incidentally, within the offer, the audience will have the chance to enjoy a 45-minute Planetarium Show CELL CELL CELL at the iconic EsploraPlanetarium with Raj and Sooki as they embark on a cell-tacular journey through the body and discover all about the cells!

In addition, music goers will be able to experience the spectacular views of the Grand Harbour while enjoying a drink from the international Cash bar.