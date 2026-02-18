Students sitting for more subjects in SEC exams

The recently published MATSEC Statistical Report for 2025 shows that Maltese students sitting for the O-level exams are increasingly diversifying their subject selections. They are also sitting for more exams.

The 2025 SEC session, the first under a revised assessment model, offers a more holistic picture of student achievement and highlights the growing influence of digital tools and school-based assessments.

More students sitting for 10 exams

Data indicates that most 16-year-olds now register for nine to 10 subjects. A total of 1,726 students (901 girls and 825 boys) sat for 10 subjects in 2025, up from 1,383 in 2024. A further 832 registered for nine subjects while 175 boys and 353 girls sat for 11 and more subjects. These include four students who sat for exams in 15 subjects.

Experts attribute this rise in the number of subjects chosen to enhanced MATSEC portal functions that allow schools to track candidate registrations more efficiently, as well as the introduction of School-Based Assessment (SBA), which counts for 30% of the final mark.

Students who perform well in SBA are often encouraged to sit for formal exams, increasing registrations across a wider range of subjects. Schools may also encourage candidates to register for all subjects studied during the year. The expanded subject offers under the revised SEC framework, now comprising 46 subjects, is also reflected in a broad distribution of registrations.

Girls more likely to take all three science subjects

The report highlights persistent gender differences in subject choice. Female students are more likely to complete a full science track, with 336 taking biology, chemistry, and physics compared to 229 males.

Overall, only 13.9% of candidates registered for all three sciences. Languages remain highly popular, with 81.2% of students sitting at least one foreign language. Girls continue to outnumber boys, particularly in French and Italian. However, relatively few candidates — 10.9% — sit for more than one foreign language, though girls are again more likely to do so.

Sector Disparities

Performance gaps between school sectors remain pronounced. Female candidates dominate the highest attainment band (level 3) across most subjects. Only 24.9% of state school students opted for the highest Level 3 Mathematics exam, compared with 54.6% in Church schools and 66.7% in independent schools. This disparity contributes to lower average outcomes for state school candidates and reflects enduring structural inequalities in the education system.

The rise of marketing at advanced level

At advanced level, registrations for marketing have reached record highs, making it the most popular subject within its group. A total of 583 students sat for advanced Marketing and 496 for intermediate. By contrast, Religious Knowledge is among the least popular, with only 37 candidates at advanced level and 99 at intermediate. One factor behind this decline is the rise of Psychology, chosen by 826 students at intermediate level. Sociology is also relatively popular, attracting 236 advanced and 347 intermediate candidates.

Overall, English remains the most popular subject at both advanced (696) and intermediate level (1,036), despite a slight decline in numbers.

Maltese was chosen by 453 at advanced level and 201 at intermediate. Meanwhile, entries for Pure Mathematics and Physics appear to have stabilised after a drop in 2016, while advanced Applied Mathematics remains the least popular subject within the science group.