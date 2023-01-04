Energy performance certificates: improved value of property investment

Would it not be a good idea to ensure that the most important and most expensive investment most of us engage in our lives is protected against future risks and maintains if not exceeds average market values? The answer is compellingly clear and obvious. While we need to make sure that the basic aspects of safety and alignment to lifestyle are a must, our personal ambition to maximize on our wellness at an affordable operational cost is a necessity if we wish to ensure our investment, our home, be considered an attractive investment.

An Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) measures the energy efficiency of a building. The EPC will also include recommendations on what can be improved in a given property or building to better this performance.

An EPC certificate is usually the responsibility of the vendor or landlord with few exceptions. It is required when a property is being let or sold. An agent, seller or landlord are obliged to provide or procure this information.

The reality is that this information is very significant and is in the best interest of the consumer. Any buyer, whether a first-time or a seasoned buyer has all the interests in the world to ensure that his/her investment is a sound one that will remain so in the medium to long term

It is therefore no wonder that banks lending money to buyers are already providing diverse lending products that positively discriminate in favour of a mature, informed and intelligent property purchases that will ultimately motivate and transition the market to purchase wisely and reduce risks on the lending institutions themselves.

Existing owners of their own properties have a real and tangible interest in asking for this EPC. All owners should know the true energy performance of their residence/property and this will enable better-informed and astute decisions when we are effecting minor refurbishment works or decide to invest in deep renovation. Every correct and timely decision is a shrewd resolution that will ensure that this significant investment is done wisely and safeguards value to the owners.

The accelerated implementation of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) with attention to recommendations for improvement is low-hanging fruit for the Maltese economy to transition to a decarbonized future and a more attractive investment jurisdiction.