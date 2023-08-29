Navigating the process of applying for a contractor's license

If a person is looking to establish a construction business or work as a contractor in Malta, obtaining the necessary licence is a crucial step. A contractor’s licence ensures complaince with regulations and provide the necessary authorisation to undertake construction projects.

One can apply for a contractor's license, both as a company or an individual online on https://bca.org.mt/contractors-license-online-application/.

Hereunder is a step-by-step guide on how one can apply for a contractor’s licence.

The application is dividend in four stages, i.e. Your Details, Service Activity, Entity Details and Documents. This applies to all the three service activities’ applications. Each application is also divided for those applicants who are applying as an individual contractor or applicants who intend to apply as an entity contractor. In all cases the applicant has to choose the Service activity for which the applicant intends to carry out as a contractor and whether he is an individual or an entity.

It is important that prior to embarking on the application process, one must ensure that he/she has the necessary documents in hand. In case one is applying as an individual, these include a copy of the administrator's identity card, a police conduct report issued within the past two months, a declaration stating the company's financial stability. In case one is applying as a company, in addition to the three documents mentioned above, one has to also prepare the company's registration certificate, evidence of the administrator's role, and a resolution from the board of directors authorizing the administrator's representation.

Applying as a company:

Applying for a contractor's license as a company or a partnership involves several crucial steps to ensure that the application is complete and meets all the necessary requirements as follows:.

1. Personal and Company Details Submission: The person acting as the administrator of the company shall provide the necessary personal details and that of the company nominating them. A copy of the administrator's identity card from both sides must also be uploaded for verification.

2. Choose the Activity: The applicant must specify the activity or service that the company is applying for, whether it is Demolition, Excavation, or Building. In case that more than one activity is selected, a seperate application for each activity shall be submitted.

3. Provide Operational Information: One must enter the number of employees working for the company, the company's operational duration, the types of machinery owned, and details about any health or safety-related incidents from the last three years.

4. Upload Required Documents: This step involves submitting essential documents, such as the administrator's certificate of conduct issued in the last two months, proof that the company is not bankrupt, the company's registration certificate, and documents confirming the administrator's role within the company. Also, a resolution from the board of directors authorising the administrator's representation should be uploaded.

5. Bank Account Details and Payment: One must enter the relevant bank account information to pay the administration fee.

Applying as an Individual:

If one is applying for a contractor's license as an individual, the process is slightly different but equally important.

1. Personal Information Submission: One must fill in his/her personal details and upload a copy of your identity card.

2. Choose the Activity: Similar to the company application, the applicant must select the activity they are applying for: Demolition, Excavation, or Building.

3. Provide Operational Information: In this section one must enter the number of employees working with the applicant, the experience, types of machinery in possession, and details about any health or safety-related incidents that occurred in the past three years.

4. Upload Required Documents: One must submit the certificate of conduct issued in the previous two months and a statement indicating his/her financial stability.

5. Bank Account Details and Payment: One must enter the relevant bank account information to pay the administration fee.

In conclusion, applying for a contractor's license involves meticulous attention to detail and thorough documentation.

Whether one is applying as an individual or representing a company, following the outlined steps and ensuring the submission of all documents required is essential for a successful application.

The application must be submitted by the end of October 2023. Failing to apply by this date will mean that contractors will not be able to operate from 1 November and thus all the obligation linked to the licence shall be enforced. Other documents primarily related to qualifications and/or experience as outlined in the Subsidiary Legislation 623.09 (Schedule II) will need to be submitted in the future as part of the evaluation process of the application.

For more information contact the Building and Construction Authority on 2095 5000 or send an email to [email protected].