Roll out of Labour Migration Policy begins on 1 August

Malta will begin rolling out its Labour Migration Policy on 1 August with 12 of the 20 measures moving into their implementation phase.

The policy, launched for public consultation in January by the Ministry for Work, aims to regulate the involvement of third-country nationals (TCNs) in Malta’s labour market while addressing the country’s changing economic needs.

Minister Byron Camilleri said the government is committed to implementing the policy's four core principles: labour market stability, the protection of workers’ rights, necessary controls, and investment in skills. He emphasised these goals were generally well received by social partners and the public during the consultation process, which extended beyond the statutory period to allow for deeper discussion.

“The economy we have today is not the same as when unemployment was the biggest concern,” Camilleri said. “Today, new challenges must be addressed with decisions that reflect the government’s duty to provide clear direction and stability for the country.”

Among the key measures taking effect in August are the monitoring of termination rates, reinforced job advertising obligations on Maltese and EU platforms, and restrictions on recruiting TCNs for roles where previous workers were dismissed without valid reason.

Employers must also submit employment and termination forms on time, while non-compliant entities under the Persons with Disability (Employment) Act will be blocked from applying for TCNs.

Fees for new foreign workers will double, except in essential sectors such as healthcare and elderly care, while salary thresholds will rise to €45,000 under the Key Employment Initiative and €30,000 under the Single Employment Initiative. TCNs whose employment is terminated will be granted a longer grace period to find work in Malta, with priority given to those already residing in the country.

Other measures include stricter controls on visa conversions, enhanced permit renewal verifications, and a mechanism linking the number of TCN applications to the size of a company’s workforce. Individuals in stable relationships with Maltese nationals or who are parents of Maltese children under 23 will be exempt from the Single Permit process, though they will still require a work licence.

Camilleri underscored the government’s belief that every worker regardless of origin deserves equal rights, but that the Maltese workforce must not be disadvantaged.

“We’re not implementing populist measures that leave the Maltese without the services they need. This is a reform that fights abuse and promotes quality,” he said.

The remaining measures will be phased in gradually throughout the year, with the next set scheduled for implementation on 1 October. These include mandatory electronic salary payments and temporary permits for workers from visa-exempt countries who apply for a single permit within 60 days of arriving in Malta. Victims of human trafficking will be exempt from paying administrative fees.