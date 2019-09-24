Markets Update and British travel firm Thomas Cook | Calamatta Cuschieri

The MSE Equity Price Index increased by 1.06% as a result of an increase of four main companies which offsetted the decreases of two other companies. Bank of Valletta plc rose by 1.3% to a €1.17 price level and Malta International Airport regained 4.2% bring the price back to €7.50. International Hotel Investmets plc and FIMBank plc had a positive trading day having increases of 1.8%, €0.84 and 4.8%, $0.65, respectively. Conversely, GO plc and Malta Properties Company plc finished the day in the red, losing 0.9%, €4.36 and 1.4%, €0.71 respectively. Santumas Shareholdings plc kept its price level unchanged at €1.62. Last week, the company shared documentation with respect to its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for Friday 11th October. Santumas has announced 1-for10 bonus share issue which has a cut-off date for Monday 7th October.

European shares rise having defensive stocks playing a major role

European stocks continued their upward trend, having gains lead by sectors which are perceived as defensive plays against the risk of a deeper economic slowdown and the chance of news with regards the U.S. China trade talks. European healthcare sector and the food and beverage sectors, which are normally considered as industries which maintain demand levels better when there is an economic slowdown – were the leaders in the European index.

Stock markets were kept aback due to negative economic data which was announced in the past week on the euro zone together with mixed signals because of the trade talks which weaken investors’ appetite for riskier plays. Central banks continue inject money in the financial system with a mix of interest rate cuts and other monetary moves.

U.S. Stocks highly effected by Eurozone highlight to Global slowdown

U.S. Stock were largerly unchanged as a result of investors weighing negative data with regads to eurozone manufacturing activity together with news tha Chinese officals took lightly last week’s U.S. farn states visits cancellation. The S&P 500 fell by 0.01 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%. The market’s positives were led by real estate and consumer-staples stocks, defensice sectors that tend to outperform during low growth periods. In the S&P 500 consumer staples stocks were top performers rising by 0.4% and second upper were real estate by 0.2%.

Concerns with regards to economic slowdown were fueled by data which gave an indication the manufacturing activity in the Eurozone contracted more sharply in Septmeber, resulting in the worst reading in nearly 7 years. The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped to an 83-month low at 45.6 in Septneber fron 47, forecasted as 47.3 – a figure less then 50 gives indications of declining activity.

The stocks most in focus were McDonald’s Corp., FedEx Corp. And Amazon.com Inc. McDonald’s rose by 0.29% which resulted an increase of 1% in the Dow index. On the other hand, FedEx decreased by 2.09% which lead the stock to close at its lowest level since 2016. Amazon.com increased by 0.49% as a result of Morgan Stanley cutting the price target of the firm by 4%.





