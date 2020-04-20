Atlas Insurance organises employee webinars on COVID-19 coping

Atlas Insurance has organised two webinars for its employees on how they can deal with challenges of COVID-19.

Atlas Group said that, with 90% of its employees working from home, the webinars provided an interactive platform to address the medical and psychological aspects of the current pandemic, especially with the changed dynamic of working from home.

“Atlas holds regular training sessions for all its employees every Wednesday. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, such sessions were held at our offices. However, like many other organisations, we had to adapt and in the last few weeks we have been holding these sessions via webinars. They are proving to be very successful and highly interactive,” Atlas Group chief HR officer Jackie Attard Montalto said.

The first session consisted of an information sharing session with Prof. Julian Mamo, head of the University of Malta's public health department.

During the session, Mamo, explained what COVID-19 is, how can one detect its symptoms and what one has to do, as well as what preventive measures can be taken to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Prof. Mamo’s practical advice was well received by the employees, the Atlas Group said, and the Q&A session helped allay many fears and misconceptions related to COVID-19. During the session, a good number of employees took the opportunity to ask questions.

The second webinar session was also an information sharing session with clinical psychologist and executive coach Paul Micallef who addressed the need to adjust to the “new normal”.

Micalled guided the employees on how to take care of themselves and their loved ones during such challenging times. He spoke about the importance of sticking to one’s usual routine and try to maintain a structured routine for children.

He also helped Atlas employees by answering their questions, in particular on aspects relating to wellbeing, especially when working from home.

Meanwhile, the Atlas team said it would continue to receive regular management communications and updates on how to stay safe and healthy, as well as on how to adapt to new ways of working.