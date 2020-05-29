menu

Starbucks opens fourth store in Buġibba despite COVID-19 crisis

One year after opening shop in Malta, the international coffee shop chain Starbucks has opened its fourth store in Buġibba

kurt_sansone
29 May 2020, 11:24am
by Kurt Sansone
Starbucks has opened a new outlet in Buġibba, its fourth in Malta since starting operations on the island a year ago
Starbucks has opened a new outlet in Buġibba, its fourth in Malta since starting operations on the island a year ago

Starbucks has opened its fourth store in Malta, a year after the franchise operated by the db Group, set foot on the island.

The fourth outlet is situated in Buġibba and is spread over 223sq.m. 

The international coffee shop chain has outlets in Mellieħa, Sliema and the Valletta Waterfront.

The Buġibba outlet is the first Maltese Starbucks to open following the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.

The company said all its stores are operating according to health and safety protocols issued by the health authorities.

Malcolm Saliba, director of operations for Starbucks Malta said the Buġibba store marked the company’s first anniversary.

“We look forward to sharing our passion and enthusiasm for coffee with even more local customers. We also recognise that the world looks different than it did a year ago, and accordingly, we have adapted our store format and health procedures to ensure our partners and customers are protected and safe,” he said.

To celebrate its first year of operations, on 1 June, all Starbucks stores will be offering a free filter coffee to every customer that buys a drink.

The Buġibba store is open every day from 8am to 8pm.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Business News
Starbucks opens fourth store in Buġibba despite COVID-19 crisis
Business News

Starbucks opens fourth store in Buġibba despite COVID-19 crisis
Kurt Sansone
Hili Company’s container terminal in Latvia receives delivery of large crane
Business News

Hili Company’s container terminal in Latvia receives delivery of large crane
MaltaToday Staff
Ready to play: IZIBET outlets reopen to public
Business News

Ready to play: IZIBET outlets reopen to public
Inside MITA: How COVID-19 affected operations inside the Malta IT Agency
Business News

Inside MITA: How COVID-19 affected operations inside the Malta IT Agency
Julian Francalanza
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.