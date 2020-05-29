Starbucks opens fourth store in Buġibba despite COVID-19 crisis

Starbucks has opened its fourth store in Malta, a year after the franchise operated by the db Group, set foot on the island.

The fourth outlet is situated in Buġibba and is spread over 223sq.m.

The international coffee shop chain has outlets in Mellieħa, Sliema and the Valletta Waterfront.

The Buġibba outlet is the first Maltese Starbucks to open following the unprecedented impact of COVID-19.

The company said all its stores are operating according to health and safety protocols issued by the health authorities.

Malcolm Saliba, director of operations for Starbucks Malta said the Buġibba store marked the company’s first anniversary.

“We look forward to sharing our passion and enthusiasm for coffee with even more local customers. We also recognise that the world looks different than it did a year ago, and accordingly, we have adapted our store format and health procedures to ensure our partners and customers are protected and safe,” he said.

To celebrate its first year of operations, on 1 June, all Starbucks stores will be offering a free filter coffee to every customer that buys a drink.

The Buġibba store is open every day from 8am to 8pm.