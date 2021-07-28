Stable unemployment rate throughout June at 3.6%

The unemployment rate throughout June stood on par with the previous month at 3.6% but edged downwards by 0.9% from June of last year, latest data shows.

The National Statistics Office said the number of unemployed persons stood at 9,840. The male unemployment rate was 3.7% while that for females stood at 3.4%, both down 0.1 percentage points from last month.

The youth (15 to 24) unemployment rate during June stood at 7.7%, while that for the 25 to 74-year-olds stood at 3.1%.