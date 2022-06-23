BOV introduces priority cashiering services for 60+ customers

Bank of Valletta is introducing a priority service for 60+ customers, providing them with faster cashiering services across 30 branches in Malta and Gozo.

In a statement BOV said this service will be launched on 24 June, and will run on Fridays and Saturdays.

On these days the bank will be opening its doors 15 minutes earlier and in between 8:15am and 9:30am, these customers will benefit from the fast-track service for cashiering transactions upon presentation of their 60+ Identity Card.

BOV said it also focused significantly on enhancing its Internet and mobile banking channels, so customers could see to their banking requirements with greater ease and efficiency.

“The bank will continue to support, in equal measure, those customers who still prefer to perform their daily transactions physically at the branch, with a good number of these customers falling in the older age bracket,” BOV said.

It said that the National Pensioners Association and the General Workers Union Għaqda tal-Pensjonanti both welcomed the initiative, highlighting the strong working relationship that exists with BOV, to ensure that pensioners are serviced in an efficient manner.

During the discussions, it was also agreed that BOV carries out educational initiatives, explicitly targeting this age group, creating more awareness around the use of alternative channels in a bid to improve age-friendly banking and support active aging.

“Following the lifting of the COVID-19 health protocols, the bank is introducing new initiatives to further strengthen the delivery of its various banking services through its customer service touchpoints, be they digital, physical or its Customer Service Centre,” Kenneth Farrugia, BOV Chief Retail Banking Officer said.

“Whilst the Bank is continuing to invest in its digital channels, the Bank is equally focused to ensure that customers can service their requirements with the same degree of ease through the 30 branches that the Bank is operating across Malta and Gozo giving due consideration to the most vulnerable members of society,” Farrugia concluded.