Chamber of Commerce elects Chris Vassallo Cesareo as president

Chris Vassallo Cesareo, managing director of Domestica Ltd, has been elected the 72nd President of The Malta Chamber for the next two years following a meeting of the new council.

Vassallo Cesareo takes over from Marisa Xuereb, who will continue to serve on the council.

In his inaugural address, Vassallo Cesareo thanked his predecessor and said competitiveness and good governance will remain at the top of the Chamber’s agenda.

“Truth and legacy shall be my driving force… we will continue to come up with tangible recommendations that are beneficial to our members and business community at large,” he said.

Vassallo Cesareo has sat on council for the last 10 years and served as deputy president for the last two years, during which he was involved in setting up the Retail Businesses Section and the Furniture Manufacturing Businesses Section of The Malta Chamber.

He was also actively working to support The Young Chamber Network within The Malta Chamber.

Vassallo Cesareo is managing director of Domestica Ltd, a family owned business that was set up in the 1970s. He is married to Katia nee’ Cuschieri and father of two boys Jack and Alexander.

Last Thursday The Malta Chamber announced its newly elected Council Members for 2023-2025.