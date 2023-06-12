MCAST joins Trade Malta mission in Morocco

The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) and its commercial arm MG2I (MCAST Gateway to the Industry) joined Trade Malta in its first trade mission to Morocco.

The mission gave Malta-based businesses an opportunity to expand into new markets, unlock new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and diversify.

MCAST officials including Deputy Principal for Business Development and Communications Stephen Vella met with several student recruitment agencies and explored collaboration possibilities that will enable MCAST to host and provide educational opportunities to more international students.

The MCAST team held networking sessions and explained to Moroccan stakeholders the core values of the college, the focus on vocational education, apprenticeships, and industry-relevant training offered in various industrial areas, including business, finance, and maritime.

The trade delegation was led by Foreign Minister Ian Borg. It was made up of five entities and 17 companies representing the education and training, construction, healthcare, advisory, manufacturing, renewable energy, retail, and risk management sectors.

As one of the leading tertiary level educational institutions and through a broad array of undergraduate courses and a growing number of postgraduate programmes, MCAST provides international students the necessary practical skills and underpinning knowledge that ensure a holistic preparation for competitiveness and success on the international market in a variety of industrial fields.

Currently, a significant number of Moroccan students are following courses at MCAST and the college aims to intensify its effort to build workable networks which will help increase international students from this part of the world in following courses on campus.