Grant Thornton Malta marks its 50th anniversary

Grant Thornton Malta recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special evening held at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands. Attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Leader of the Opposition Alex Borg, the event brought together other distinguished guests, partners, team members, clients, and friends of the firm to commemorate five decades of operations while looking forward to the next 50 years of growth and transformation.

Looking back at the firm’s key milestones over the past five decades, Mark Bugeja, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Malta, acknowledged the contributions of all those who have shaped this legacy and stated: “Reaching 50 years was only possible thanks to our founding principles of excellence, integrity, and professionalism. These values have earned us the trust of the market, and it is in this same spirit that we look forward to the decades ahead.”

The event also marked an important new chapter for Grant Thornton Malta. During the celebration, Bugeja announced his retirement from the firm with effect from 1 January 2026, after years of dedicated leadership and service to the firm’s growth. He also announced that current Partner George Vella will assume the role of Managing Partner, ensuring a smooth transition while aptly leading the firm through the changes and opportunities that lie ahead.

While thanking Mark Bugeja for his outstanding leadership and invaluable contribution to Grant Thornton Malta’s success, Vella commented: “As I step into this role, my goal is to build on this legacy. I am deeply honoured to take over at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s journey to drive growth, embrace innovation, and ensure Grant Thornton Malta continues to play a leading role in shaping the professional services landscape.”

Founded in 1975 as Emanuel Bonello & Co., Grant Thornton Malta began by serving local businesses with accounting and tax services before joining the global Grant Thornton network, a connection that strengthened its international reach and professional standing. Over the decades, the firm expanded its expertise across audit, tax, advisory, fiduciary, and technology services, playing a pivotal role in Malta’s evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

From pioneering capital market advisory and fintech services to championing ESG and sustainability initiatives, Grant Thornton Malta has consistently anticipated change and driven innovation. Today, with a team of multidisciplinary professionals and deep community roots, the firm remains committed to shaping Malta’s economic future as part of the fastest growing international professional services network – powered by AI, grounded in human insight, and dedicated to building better futures for our people, clients, and communities. Guided by our core values – collaboration, agility, respect, responsibility, leadership and excellence - we look forward to the next 50 years of growth and innovation.