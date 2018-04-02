menu

Estate agents call for sector's regularisation

Leading estate agents have joined the Malta Developers Association

maltatoday
2 April 2018, 5:59pm
by Staff Reporter
Estate agents have joined the Malta Developers Association
Estate agents have joined the Malta Developers Association

A newly set up estate agents section within the Malta Developers Association has called for the sector to be regularised after a White Paper on the matter has been shelved for over two years.

The MDA section, which brings together some of the most prominent estate agency brands, has taken the initiative to start training its property consultants to give a professional service to vendors and buyers.

“The MDA’s Estate Agents Section is no longer a member of any other association and the section wishes to advise that it is now the de facto representative of the industry on the various government agencies and entities, in the interests of the profession, the public and agencies at large,” Douglas Salt, who is heading the EAS, said.

Salt called on the government to move forward with plans to regulate the sector.

More in Business News
Estate agents call for sector's regularisation
Business News

Estate agents call for sector's regularisation
Staff Reporter
MFSA coordinating with UK authorities as Pilatus passes under controllership
Business News

MFSA coordinating with UK authorities as Pilatus passes under controllership
Matthew Vella
Brexit pushes betting giant 888 to proceed with Malta back-up plan
Business News

Brexit pushes betting giant 888 to proceed with Malta back-up plan
Matthew Vella
Corinthia to add Bucharest hotel to its five-star portfolio
Business News

Corinthia to add Bucharest hotel to its five-star portfolio
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe