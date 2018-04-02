Estate agents call for sector's regularisation

A newly set up estate agents section within the Malta Developers Association has called for the sector to be regularised after a White Paper on the matter has been shelved for over two years.

The MDA section, which brings together some of the most prominent estate agency brands, has taken the initiative to start training its property consultants to give a professional service to vendors and buyers.

“The MDA’s Estate Agents Section is no longer a member of any other association and the section wishes to advise that it is now the de facto representative of the industry on the various government agencies and entities, in the interests of the profession, the public and agencies at large,” Douglas Salt, who is heading the EAS, said.

Salt called on the government to move forward with plans to regulate the sector.