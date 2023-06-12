Promoting Malta’s real estate in London

A delegation of 40 professionals representing Malta's real estate agencies, developers and financial services providers, were in London for the show aptly called A Place in the Sun property show.

The delegation organised by Property Malta Foundation had the opportunity to meet hundreds of potential investors on a prominent Malta Pavilion, which stood out at the entrance of the venue.

A Place in the Sun is the UK’s leading overseas property media brand that started as a Channel 4 TV show in 2000 and has since grown to become part of popular TV culture. A magazine of the same name was launched in 2004, with the A Place in the Sun Live exhibitions launching in 2005.

Addressing the participants on their return, Property Malta Chairman Sandro Chetcuti, thanked everyone for being there and congratulated them for collaborating so closely to put Malta and Gozo firmly on the minds of potential property investors from the UK.

“We originally planned to take part in A Place in the Sun in 2019, but the pandemic limited our participation to supporting online promotional activities. Now that we’re back with such great feedback from all the participants, on behalf of the Board, I can say we are so glad to have made this trip so successful,” he concluded.

Despite the challenges in such a competitive market, all participants reported a very encouraging amount of enquiries that could possibly progress to conclusion over the coming months. Various members also got a chance to address daily seminars on real estate in Malta. Audience members had the opportunity to ask questions about post-Brexit buying procedures, taxation, property appreciation trends and various other matters. The Pavilion was also visited by Malta’s Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, who also addressed one of the seminars.

During the visit, Malta’s High Commissioner for the UK Emmanuel Mallia hosted the delegation at Malta House in Piccadilly and participants also had a chance to visit two active construction sites to learn more about best practices being adopted in this sector, now and in the future.

Property Malta is a public-private Foundation set up with the main aim of promoting Malta’s lifestyle identity and to position the country as a leading destination of choice for those interested in purchasing property in the Mediterranean.

