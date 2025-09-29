Drunk passenger handed suspended sentence after injuring security guard

A man who had to be escorted off a plane due to his intoxication was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to slightly injuring a security guard.

James Millard, a 37-year-old Englishman, appeared in court on Monday where he was charged with causing slight injuries, threatening and insulting three security guards, disobeying lawful orders and being found drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

The man, sporting a Newcastle United jersey, pled guilty to all charges.

The court heard how police were asked to provide assistance as a passenger on a plane about to leave for Seville was severely drunk. He tried to attack security officers and was a nuisance to other passengers, it emerged.

The court heard submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone stated that Millard cooperated throughout, apologising every time he spoke. He admitted that he was severely intoxicated and was not his normal self, she added.

Legal aid lawyer Sarah Ciliberti argued that the court should take this cooperation into account.

The man was handed a six-month prison term, suspended for one year. A restraining order in favour of the victims was also issued.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Sarah Ciliberti assisted the defendant.