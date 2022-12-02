FM Theatre Productions staging Jack and the Beanstalk at Teatru Astra in Gozo

For the first time in panto history, this Christmas, FM Theatre Productions are bringing panto to the Teatru Astra in Gozo from the 26 to the 30 of December.

This year, the Jack and The Beanstalk pantomime is made up of a stellar cast of actor-musicians, led by panto veteran Edward Mercieca as Dame Fazola Biglla. Mercieca is joined by Gianni Selvaggi as the effervescent Jack, along with Chiara Hyzler, Tina Rizzo, Sean Borg, Cathy Lawlor, Peter Farrugia and Hannah Attard.

Promising to delight adults and children alike, the classic tale is infused with the humour and charm that one would expect of a Christmas Pantomime together with the electric excitement of a rock and roll concert.

Jack’s plans to marry Jill come to a screeching halt when a terrifying giant threatens to devour Jill unless he is given a sack of gold. He turns to his loud and brassy mother, Dame Fazola Bigilla for help, who concocts a plan to come up with the life-saving sack of gold. Hilarity ensues when the Dame’s plans go awry. Pressure mounts as the Squire of the land, Jill’s father, insists on the poor family obtaining the treasured collection, aggravated by the naively incompetent Billy.

With contemporary jokes and Maltese references woven into the script by Peter Rowe, the whimsical journey up the beanstalk is not scarce of the traditional panto elements and characteristics that will have audiences cheering and chanting classic call-backs at the top of their lungs. Directed by Chris Gatt, the unexpected twists and turns that the protagonists find themselves in are nothing short of typical panto ludicracy that keeps audiences laughing scene uncontrollably after scene.

The actor-musicians, under the Musical Direction of Cathy Lawlor, will be playing some of the most iconic tunes from the likes of music legends such as Queen, Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and James Brown, to name a few.

Jack and The Beanstalk is an FM Theatre Production in collaboration with Teatru Astra and is supported by The Ministry of Gozo and The Cultural Heritage Directorate.

For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com