[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Government needs to be creative with type and level of restrictions

The government needs to map out a transition strategy to alleviate the economic stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 29 April 2020, 7:31pm

The government needs to respond to the economic stagnation facing Maltese companies in the COVID-19 pandemic. Saviour Balzan suggests that Maltese companies need a lifeline and the government needs to be creative with the type and level of restrictions.

Balzan also argues that the sacrifice of wages cannot be limited to the private sector alone.

Founder and co-owner of MaltaToday, Saviour Balzan has reported on Maltese politics and...

