A renewed approach to international politics l John Grech
Malta is a small island with a big voice. Our nation stands to seize the moment to redefine its role on the international stage and continue to make bold, strategic moves that resonate beyond our shores.
It’s time our Labour Party steps up to be a player in European politics by strengthening its ties with the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D). This is an opportunity to drive the agenda, to be at the forefront of the conversations that matter. We need to be the ones setting the pace, not just keeping up with it, and without a doubt, our MEPs and politicians have the capability, hunger and drive to achieve this.
One of the areas in our international strategy we can re-energise is the power of youth. We have an untapped resource in our younger generation; an untapped resource that can bring a fresh, disruptive energy to the table. I propose we take youth political exchanges to the next level, creating not just opportunities, but a whole new platform for young leaders to collaborate with their counterparts across Europe. One opportunity we should seek to exploit is closer ties and exchanges with Scandinavian Socialist parties. We need to move as far away as possible from concepts such as tokenism or building a pipeline of future politicians. Instead, we need to empower a generation that thinks differently, acts boldly, and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. Our young mayors, local councillors and members of Cabinet and parliament are already setting the pace at a local level; it is now time to show the rest of Europe and the world what magic our youth are capable of.
Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has breathed much-needed life into the foreign affairs portfolio and through his work, Malta has led by example as chairperson of the UN Security Council and the OSCE. This has placed us at the forefront of international dialogue. It is now time we do the same at a party level and we should be aiming higher by leveraging our strategic location and our unique political climate to host high-stakes conferences and summits. By bringing ambassadors and thought leaders to Malta, we can position ourselves as a critical player in global diplomacy. This isn’t just about optics, it’s about influence, about being the place where deals are made, and where ideas are born.
Our relationship with the S&D and our MEPs should not just be polite collaboration. We need to continue to create tangible, impactful projects that push boundaries and challenge traditional thinking. A clear example of this was MEP Alex Agius Saliba taking on Apple, a multi-billion-dollar company, and forcing them to change their charging cable to a standard USB-C one. Together we can work on initiatives that aren’t just aligned with our values but are also visionary, projects that make a real difference in people’s lives and elevate our standing within the European political landscape.
We also cannot afford to ignore the power of the expatriate vote. We need to build a network that goes beyond diplomatic niceties – creating strong, authentic relationships with ambassadors and expats. Beyond pandering for votes, this should be about genuinely understanding and representing the diverse perspectives of Maltese citizens living abroad, ensuring their voices shape our policies. We also cannot forget the thousands of persons who live, work, and contribute to Maltese society even though they do not necessarily consider themselves to be originally Maltese. They are part of our social fabric and need to be represented.
Education should be at the forefront of our new international vision. We need lectures, seminars, and workshops for our youth, delegates and members that don’t just skim the surface but dive deep into the complexities of European institutions and foreign political systems. We need to arm ourselves with the knowledge to outpace those who do not have the best interests of Malta and its people at heart.
The Labour Party is going through renewal. It is a party full of ideas, untapped potential, and driven individuals who can revolutionise the way we do politics not just at a local level, but at an international one too. Over the past 13 years in government, the Labour Party has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands, providing hope and a voice to those neglected by a Nationalist government that resisted change. Through a mixture of old and new faces, we can bring about a political revolution that can be a beacon of hope to others aspiring to do the same.