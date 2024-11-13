Our path to climate leadership
Climate action is no longer a matter of choice but one of survival. But it is also an opportunity for a small country like Malta to lead by example in creating a sustainable future for ourselves and future generations. We are working towards a country that prioritises quality over quantity in all aspects of governance. We recognise the challenges and are committed to addressing them.
Central to this vision is the newly established Climate Action Authority (CAA), which is will coordinate and drive our national efforts towards a decarbonised future. In the budget, we emphasised Malta’s aspiration to become carbon neutral by 2050. A better quality of life combines economic growth with lower emissions; increased investment with environmental protection; and infrastructure development with urban greening. We envision strategically planned growth where communities benefit directly from economic development.
Climate action transcends bureaucracy. Laws and regulations are important, but they are the tools not the vision. We are working towards a Malta that values quality over mere expansion. What Malta needs, what every country needs, is the will to act with ambition and courage, even when the solutions may seem politically inconvenient or economically challenging.
Malta’s climate journey did not start today. It was Malta that put climate change on the United Nations’ agenda in the 1980s. We were the first to raise the alarm and it is now our responsibility to continue that legacy of leadership. Through initiatives like the MED 9, where nine Mediterranean EU countries unite to transform the region into a clean energy hub, Malta shows its commitment to quality-driven, sustainable growth. This is the type of ambition we must embrace and multiply.
Take the recent work on offshore wind energy and solar projects in the sea around us. These were once just an ambitious dream but are now on the cusp of becoming reality. It wasn’t easy. Legislative changes had to be made, policies developed, and extensive planning executed. We forged ahead because we believe in quality and prioritising sustainable and responsible innovation over rapid but shallow gains. This is the type of forward-thinking leadership we need more of, from every politician, every institution, and every citizen.
The Climate Action Authority is a significant step since it ensures Malta’s efforts are not fragmented but united under a single, powerful vision. The CAA will serve as the backbone of Malta’s climate policies, coordinating not just within government but across the public and private sectors. It is tasked with making sure we stay on track with our ambitious goal of decarbonisation by 2050. As part of this strategy, we continue to support residents who invest in renewable energy systems and energy-efficient equipment, providing incentives for photovoltaic installations, battery storage systems, heat pumps, and solar water heaters. The private sector is similarly encouraged to build large renewable energy installations, contributing to Malta’s journey toward becoming a country of quality.
Our goal is to continue creating tangible, long-term changes that benefit everyone. This year’s budget supports the transition to cleaner energy and greener communities by emphasising the importance of clean public and private transport and more green spaces in our communities.
Whatever action we take, the CAA will ensure that Malta’s climate efforts are strategic, efficient, and effective. But it will also make sure that these changes are communicated clearly, so that every citizen and business know their role in this national effort.
Climate action requires sacrifice, and at times, it can feel disruptive. But if we frame climate change solely as a challenge, we miss the broader picture. Climate action also brings about enormous opportunities. Green jobs, new industries, improved public health, and more sustainable communities are all within our grasp if we have the courage to pursue them.
Look at our waste management reforms. Was it easier to let the status quo persist, with people mixing all their waste in the infamous black bags? Of course. But we chose a different path, transforming old landfill sites into gardens and open spaces for our people. Places once filled with waste are now places of beauty and recreation. This is the kind of bold transformation climate action can bring, but it requires political will and public support.
We are making significant progress on preparatory work for one of our most ambitious greening projects yet – the transformation of the Sant Antnin waste management plant in Marsaskala. This project will return 24,000sq.m of land to the community, creating a recreational area integrated within a natural environment. Once completed, it will offer a distinctive place for relaxation and enjoyment. Permits for this development are expected to be issued shortly, moving us one step closer to realising this vision.
The CAA represents a bold acknowledgment that climate action is a national priority that requires coordination, foresight and, above all, courage. Politicians, regardless of party lines, must commit to this vision. Partisanship has no place in the fight against climate change. This is a national, even global, mission, and it’s one we cannot afford to downplay or delay.
The transition to a greener, more sustainable Malta requires collective action. We need to support policies that encourage renewable energy, sustainable transport, and green urban spaces. We need to embrace change, even when it’s uncomfortable, because the alternative is far more inconvenient.
At its heart, climate action is about the future. The future we leave our children and grandchildren depends on the decisions we make today.