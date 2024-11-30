Leading with purpose, peace, and progress | Ian Borg
The year 2024 is shaping up to be one of significant international accomplishments for Malta. It reinforced our country’s reputation on the international stage and set a solid foundation for our ambitions ahead. We continue to lead with purpose, peace and progress.
2024 marked a milestone for Malta’s foreign policy, particularly through our chairpersonship of the OSCE. Leading this prestigious organisation allowed us to continue pushing forward our bold agenda focused on enhancing security, fostering dialogue, and building resilience among nations. Malta’s term will culminate on 5 and 6 December, when Malta hosts the largest international conference ever held on our shores – the OSCE Ministerial Council. This gathering of 57 foreign ministers represents our commitment to uniting nations in the pursuit of global peace and stability.
Our 2023-2024 membership of the United Nations Security Council has been another cornerstone of Malta’s diplomatic efforts. As a small but resolute nation, we leveraged this platform to advocate for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East and to call for an end to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. We also led the way in discussions on the climate-security nexus, spearheading important debates on the peace and security implications of sea level rise, a major concern for SIDS and for the Mediterranean region.
Our determination will not wane in coming years. As we move forward, we are preparing for Malta’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of Europe in 2025. We are particularly proud to be reviving the Council of Europe’s Ministerial Youth Conference, which has not convened for over a decade. Young leaders from across Europe will gather in Malta to discuss the most pressing issues of our time.
Youth engagement is at the heart of Malta’s diplomatic strategy. This year, we launched, Climate Diplomacy: Empowerment for a Resilient Future, a new OSCE initiative to inspire young diplomats and technical experts to be the protagonists of important climate policy decisions. By giving young diplomats a platform to engage in climate action, we are addressing one of the most urgent global challenges, while ensuring that the voices of our youth are heard and heeded.
This year also marked 20 years since we joined the EU, an opportunity to reflect on our achievements thus far, and to highlight the contributions of EU membership on Malta’s social and economic development. In the run up to the new institution cycle, we have also been actively engaged in defining the political priorities of the EU for the next five-year term.
After successfully chairing the MED9 Group in 2023, we continue to make sure that the EU keeps the Mediterranean high on its agenda, reaffirming Malta’s long-standing role as a bridge-builder between Europe and our southern neighbours.
Further ahead, our foreign policy will continue to be guided by three strategic pillars. First, we are committed to advancing the wellbeing, security, and prosperity of the Maltese people. This includes enhancing consular services abroad and strengthening ties with the Maltese diaspora. Second, we will persist in championing peace, security, and dialogue on the global stage. Malta will remain a steadfast advocate for diplomatic solutions to international conflicts. Lastly, we are focusing on increasing Malta’s influence in the EU and in other strategic regions and international fora. We will also continue supporting the EU’s enlargement process. These priorities are defined in Malta’s Foreign Policy Statement 2025-2026, which we published earlier this month.
In coming years, we will work towards securing a seat on the UN Human Rights Council, demonstrating our enduring dedication to upholding human rights worldwide. Furthermore, we will deepen relations with organisations like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
As we navigate an increasingly complex world, Malta’s diplomatic strategy must evolve to embrace new opportunities and address emerging challenges, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence. In line with the Digital Diplomacy Profile launched earlier this year, we are committed to promoting a digital future that respects human rights, transparency, and inclusivity.
Malta’s foreign policy agenda is not just about representing our nation on the global stage; it is about leveraging our influence to make a meaningful impact. From advocating for peace in conflict zones to empowering the next generation of leaders, Malta is committed to shaping a better future for all. As we look forward to 2025 and beyond, our vision remains clear - to lead with purpose, peace and progress and be a proactive voice in the international community.