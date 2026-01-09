Malta Women's Lobby condemns reputation laundering of convicted sex offenders

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) has condemned any “attempt to improve the public perception of people who have been found guilty by the legal system…”

The lobby was reacting to podcaster Ricky Caruana’s whitewashing of convicted sex offender Justin Haber, who was convicted of sexually harassing a minor he employed at his Marsaxlokk restaurant.

In a statement, the MWL said that attempts to improve the public image of individuals who have been found guilty by the courts do not promote justice or healing, and may instead minimise the experience of abuse survivors.

The lobby stressed that public discourse should prioritise listening to survivors, acknowledging their suffering and ensuring access to meaningful support. It cautioned against narratives that focus on those seeking to rehabilitate their reputations, arguing that such approaches risk sidelining victims.

The statement placed particular emphasis on women and girls harmed by individuals who exercised power, control or fear, as was the case in Justin Haber’s restaurant.

The Malta Women’s Lobby also called on institutions and communities to ensure that expressions of solidarity with survivors are matched by action, including protection measures, accountability and sustained support.

“Our responsibility, as a society, is to centre survivors, not those attempting to rehabilitate their reputations,” the MWL said.