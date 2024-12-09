Assisted Dying: Needs and realities of people will prevail | Daniel Micallef
'In my opinion, the Assisted Dying Bill strikes a very sensible balance with lessons learned from other countries that have introduced such or similar legislation'
It has been quite a while since I followed such a profound, well-researched, and respectful parliamentary debate. Those who followed can attest that we witnessed a very high-level debate in the House of Commons—a truly respectful discussion focusing on policy, which is what politics should be about.
Being a staunch supporter of the introduction of individual rights when it comes to end-of-life decisions, I was intrigued not just by the Bill being discussed but also by the contrasting views being put forward.
One could deduce a lot of common denominators between the speakers in a debate that cut across party lines, both those for and against.
The defining line for those against it was the fear of the Bill being discussed as the beginning of a slippery slope. Justified? Maybe if the proper rules are not in place.
Eventually, it is the legislator’s responsibility—both those present and future—to ensure that it’s not the case.
This can be achieved by upholding the spirit of the law and the integrity of the discussion rather than by refusing to enact much-needed change or, worse, by offering sympathy while overlooking the suffering of terminally ill patients and their families. Unfortunately, it’s safe to say that we’ve all been (or are, or will be...) there.
In my opinion, the Assisted Dying Bill, given the nod during the second reading at the Palace of Westminster, strikes a very sensible balance with lessons learned from other countries that have introduced such or similar legislation. Several safeguards are being proposed, even though some of them I fail to comprehend, such as the involvement of the judiciary in the process.
Prime Minister Robert Abela has publicly stated that, as promised, the discussion will take place and serve as a precursor to a decision that must be made.
I hope the debate will be civilised, mature, and rooted in facts. I’m not holding my breath, though, given what I’ve witnessed during the divorce, civil unions, and IVF debates, among other issues in recent years. However, I firmly believe that, as in other circumstances, at the end of the day, the realities faced by people and their needs will prevail.
Daniel Micallef was the former Deputy Leader of the Labour Party