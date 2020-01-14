menu

[WATCH] What will be Robert Abela’s priorities as PM?

Will Robert Abela tackle the problems of Malta’s deteriorating environment, good governance, transparency and accountability, and conflicts of interest?

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 14 January 2020, 10:37am
Prime Minister Robert Abela
Prime Minister Robert Abela

Robert Abela may have sent a cautiously positive message by appointing the former JobsPlus CEO Clyde Caruana to his side as chief of staff, but will he tackle head-on the problems of Malta’s deteriorating environment, good governance, transparency and accountability, and conflicts of interest?

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
