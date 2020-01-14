National Keith Schembri using secure messaging service Signal after claiming he lost mobile phone
[WATCH] What will be Robert Abela’s priorities as PM?
Will Robert Abela tackle the problems of Malta’s deteriorating environment, good governance, transparency and accountability, and conflicts of interest?
Robert Abela may have sent a cautiously positive message by appointing the former JobsPlus CEO Clyde Caruana to his side as chief of staff, but will he tackle head-on the problems of Malta’s deteriorating environment, good governance, transparency and accountability, and conflicts of interest?
