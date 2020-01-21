The strange case of Dr Robert and Mr Abela

It is indeed ‘a strange case’ to have two such totally antithetical human beings rolled up into one Prime Minister: a post that now appears split between ‘Dr Robert’ – who for the moment seems genuinely concerned with reconciling the differences that we all know exist – and ‘Mr Abela’: who gave the Labour audience precisely wanted it wanted to hear, for as long as it took to get elected…