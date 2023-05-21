menu
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 21 May 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
21 May 2023, 7:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
