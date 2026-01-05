Time to move beyond the comfort zone
Malta’s economy continues to grow faster than the European average, yet public finances are under strain, recurrent expenditure is rising faster than capital investment, and productivity growth remains subdued
The year ahead will not be defined by a single shock or a single crisis. It will be shaped by the cumulative weight of unresolved tensions, fragile balances, and delayed decisions.
Globally, the world economy is entering a phase marked less by momentum and more by uncertainty. Growth is slowing, inflation has proven stubborn, geopolitical risks remain elevated, and financial conditions are tight. The era of cheap money, frictionless trade, and predictable cycles is firmly behind us.
In this context, Malta enters 2026 in a position that is both enviable and precarious. Enviable because it has recorded years of strong headline growth, high employment, and relative resilience compared to much of Europe. Precarious because much of that growth has been driven by volume rather than value, by expansion rather than productivity, and by short-term responses rather than long-term design.
Internationally, there is increasing recognition that the global economy may be heading into one of three broad scenarios: A soft landing that stabilises but does not reaccelerate; a prolonged period of stagnation punctuated by volatility; or a renewed shock triggered by geopolitics, financial stress, or policy error. None of these scenarios favour small, open economies that rely heavily on external demand, imported labour, and narrow growth engines. All of them reward economies that are productive, adaptable, and institutionally strong.
Europe wrestles with its contradictions
Europe, meanwhile, continues to wrestle with its own contradictions. It speaks the language of competitiveness and strategic autonomy, yet remains constrained by rigid fiscal frameworks, slow decision-making, and fragmented policy execution. Reports diagnosing Europe’s challenges are plentiful and often accurate, but delivery remains uneven. The result is a continent that knows what it must do, but struggles to align its institutions, incentives, and politics to do it at scale.
Malta sits squarely within this European reality, but with its own distinct constraints. Its small size amplifies both successes and mistakes. Policies that work can deliver outsized gains, but structural weaknesses can also accumulate quickly. The coming year therefore represents a critical inflection point—whether Malta continues to extract growth from an overstretched model, or whether it begins a deliberate transition towards a more balanced, value-driven economy.
Recent international assessments underline this tension. Malta’s economy continues to grow faster than the European average, yet public finances are under strain, recurrent expenditure is rising faster than capital investment, and productivity growth remains subdued. Labour shortages persist despite record employment, reflecting not a lack of jobs but a mismatch between skills, sectors, and incentives. These are not signs of an economy overheating, but of one stretching its existing model to its limits.
At the heart of this challenge lies a simple truth. Sustainable prosperity cannot be built on volume alone. Adding more workers, more construction, more traffic, and more pressure on land and infrastructure eventually delivers diminishing returns. It inflates costs, erodes quality of life, and suppresses wage growth. The data already show that, despite strong employment, average earnings adjusted for purchasing power remain below the euro area average and far behind Europe’s top performers. This gap is not a matter of effort; it is a matter of productivity.
The illusion of safety created by the property market plays a central role in this dynamic. Rising property values have absorbed capital, talent, and policy attention for years. They have offered seemingly predictable returns, but at a hidden cost. Capital tied up in land and concrete is capital not invested in skills, technology, research, or enterprise. A housing market that outpaces incomes also distorts labour mobility, discourages family formation, and pushes wage demands into sectors that cannot absorb them through productivity gains. What appears stable on the surface quietly undermines the foundations of long-term growth.
Education as an economic strategy
If Malta is to move decisively from volume to value, education must sit at the centre of that transition. Not as an abstract aspiration, but as an economic strategy. Higher productivity is not imported; it is built. It comes from skills that match industry needs, from technical competence, from problem-solving capacity, and from lifelong learning systems that allow workers to adapt as sectors evolve.
Yet Malta’s education system still reflects an older economic structure. Progression into post-secondary education has improved, but early school leaving remains a concern, basic proficiency gaps persist, and participation in lifelong learning remains uneven. Too many young people disengage not because they lack ability, but because learning feels disconnected from opportunity. This is where new models become necessary.
The concept of studio schools offers a practical response to this gap. Small, sector-linked learning environments that blend academic foundations with real-world projects, work placements, and transversal skills can re-engage learners and align education with economic needs. They allow students to see the relevance of what they are learning, to build confidence, and to transition smoothly into employment or further study. In a small country like Malta, such models can be piloted, evaluated, and scaled more quickly than in larger systems.
This is not about abandoning traditional education, but about complementing it with pathways that reflect the economy Malta wants to build, not the one it inherited. An economy that aspires to higher wages, better jobs, and greater resilience must invest in people with the same seriousness that it invests in infrastructure.
Vision 2050
The launch of Vision 2050 offers an opportunity to frame this transition coherently. If it is to be more than a document, it must articulate not just targets, but choices. It must acknowledge that the next phase of growth will be harder, slower, and more contested than the last. It must prioritise quality over quantity, productivity over expansion, and long-term capability over short-term comfort.
This requires political maturity. It requires accepting that some decisions will be unpopular, that some incentives must change, and that some sectors will need to adapt
rather than expand. It requires cross-party alignment on core economic directions, so that businesses, workers, and institutions can plan with confidence beyond electoral cycles.
The coming year will test whether Malta is ready for that shift. The global environment will not provide easy tailwinds. Europe will remain cautious and constrained. The margin for error will narrow. But within these constraints lies an opportunity to begin the transition deliberately, before external pressures force it abruptly.
The choice facing Malta is not between growth and restraint. It is between shallow growth that exhausts its foundations, and deeper growth that renews them. The year ahead will not decide everything, but it will reveal whether the country is prepared to move from extracting value to creating it.