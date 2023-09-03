menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2023
Covid-19
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 3 September 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
3 September 2023, 11:37am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
.
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.