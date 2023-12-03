menu
Cartoons
Cartoon: 03 December 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
3 December 2023, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
