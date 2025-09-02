menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
Support Services
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Planning
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Malta’s housing value triples to €88 billion in a decade, driven by land scarcity and speculation
Court & Police
Homeless man charged after joint police and immigration operation in Sliema
National
Blue Lagoon booking system cuts visitor crowds by 68%
Court & Police
Man granted bail after allegedly injuring ex-partner
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Prime Minister denies U-turn on global minimum tax, clarifies 15% corporate tax measure
Business News
IHI p.l.c.’s revenues up 10% to €149.7 million in H1 2025
Business News
ECB clears Banka CREDITAS takeover of MeDirect parent company
Business News
Carlo Gavazzi to wind down Malta operations, 140 workers face uncertain future
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Ħamrun Spartans eye possible victory against Gibraltar champions in Conference League
Football
How much will Ħamrun Spartans earn from their historic Conference League qualification?
Football
Ħamrun Spartans make history with Europa Conference League qualification
Football
Glenn Micallef: ‘European football must stay in Europe’
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Books
The possibility of falling short
Cultural Diary
Giorgio Preca and Ryan Falzon in a conversation across time at the Malta Society of Arts
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Tiana Formosa’s cultural picks
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Marisabelle Grech’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 31 August 2025
Opinions
The EU is losing its relevance. Draghi is right
Opinions
Calling it by its proper name
Opinions
The new paradigm
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 31 August 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
2 September 2025, 6:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.