menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
Support Services
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Planning
Xtra
Budget 2026
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
Interview
WATCH | Wayne Flask: ‘Planning bills are rotten to the core’
National
From chief justice row to cannabis reform: Alex Borg makes his case for government
National
Alex Borg defends bishop on childcare comments
National
Protesters call on Malta to withdraw from Eurovision over Israel’s participation
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
IDC Malta launches Boardroom Excellence Workshop Series 2026
Tech & Gaming
Why online slots remain so popular
Tech & Gaming
The most popular slot games to try in 2026
Business News
BVNK Secures MiCA licence in Malta
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Football
Joseph Portelli applauded by Nocerina supporters outside stadium
Other Sports
From Tirana to Liège: Iron Taekwondo League brings home five medals
Other Sports
Iron Island Training Camp brings together 105 athletes from 11 countries
Football
After breaking records in Australia, this football coach is coming home
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Music
Over 150 artists, cultural workers call on government to withdraw Eurovision participation
Theatre & Dance
Big Brother is always watching: Dystopian classic 1984 to be staged at Teatru Manoel this March
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Steve Hili’s cultural picks
Music
Pitbull to headline Ta’ Qali summer concert in Malta with special guest Lil Jon
More in Arts
Comment
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Opinions
Malta’s wage problem is structural and education is the only way out
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 February 2026
Editorial
Alex Borg’s biggest challenge now
Law Report
Person who paid for loan to refurbish partner’s residence must be refunded
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Restaurants
Malta’s culinary scene flourishes with 2026 MICHELIN recognitions
Recipes
Porchetta with pumpkin mash and salsa verde
Recipes
Wild fennel and hazelnut pesto
Recipes
Caramel brownie trifle cups
More in Magazines
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Opinions
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 February 2026
22 February 2026, 7:00am
TWEET
SHARE
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.