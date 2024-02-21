Alexei Navalny: ‘…it means we are incredibly strong’
For those who remember the Cold War period there is a growing sense of déjà vu across Europe today.
For almost five decades after the Second World War it was inconceivable in western democracies to believe it was even possible for communism to fall. The communist regimes in eastern Europe appeared unshakeable as State repression stifled dissent and eliminated opposition to the ruling elite. Many suffered and others lost their lives.
But it did come crumbling down. The foundations started to erode in the mid-1980s with the rise of the Solidarnosc trade union movement in Poland and the adoption by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev of the policies of glasnost (transparency) and perestroika (restructuring).
The wind of change had started blowing across eastern Europe, culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989.
These were momentous events for those who lived through this period. Until then, nobody ever thought it possible that regime after regime across eastern Europe would come tumbling down like dominoes in the space of a few months.
And yet, here we are again, witnessing Vladimir Putin’s oppressive regime in Russia and believing it will remain unshaken. In a few weeks’ time, Putin will once again win a fresh term in an election that will be neither free nor fair, and his grip on power will go unchallenged.
Built on a nationalistic calling that is premised on imaginary threats, Putin’s regime has over the years eliminated any form of opposition and free expression. Protests are suppressed and those who dare openly challenge the prevalent narrative are imprisoned or simply lose their life in ‘mysterious’ circumstances.
But the aura of invincibility will fade. Putin’s regime will eventually crumble and end. But it will not come without suffering and trepidation.
The latest manifestation of Putin’s brutality was Alexei Navalny’s death in a prison above the Arctic Circle, where he was exiled.
Navalny’s family and close collaborators have not minced their words. They believe Putin ordered Navalny’s assassination. The Russian regime has denied this and yet the rebuttal is undermined by the very same refusal by the authorities to release Navalny’s body to his family.
The whole affair points to a cover up by the Russian State. No one believes the explanation given by the prison authorities that Navalny died a sudden death. Indeed, a two-week delay to release the body is very convenient to cover up any traces of Novichok poisoning.
It is disheartening to see a vociferous critic like Navalny being eliminated. It is frustrating to see any outward sympathy towards Navalny’s memory expressed in flowers, candles and photos, being wiped out by anonymous State functionaries.
And yet, in Navalny’s own haunting words: “If they decide to kill me, it means we are incredibly strong. We need to utilise this power to not give up, to remember we are a huge power that is being oppressed by these bad dudes. We don’t realise how strong we actually are.”
Navalny’s words are a source of encouragement for those in Russia who believe in a democratic state, where freedom is safeguarded and the rule of law applied without fear or favour. Eventually, change has to come from within like had happened in 1989 and beyond.
But until that moment arrives, the road will be fraught with danger.
In this context, the European Union should actively pursue peace but in doing so it must not be naïve. It is also important for the EU to be vigilant and in a position to defend itself if the need arises.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago was a wakeup call. After spending months saying he had no intention of invading Ukraine, Putin did the exact opposite. He cannot be trusted.