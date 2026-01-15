Energy stability is a choice we make for the people
Energy policy is often discussed in technical terms—megawatts, cables, grids, forecasts. But for most people, energy stability is something far simpler. It is the reassurance that the lights stay on. That the bill is predictable. That a business can plan, invest and keep people in work. That families are not asked to carry shocks they did not create.
That is why energy stability remains one of this government’s central priorities. This is not an ideology or a slogan but a responsibility towards the people.
We made a clear decision that we would protect households and businesses from volatile energy prices while investing heavily in the systems that deliver electricity across the country. These two goals are often presented as incompatible. We were told that to invest, we had to raise prices. We were told that to modernise, people would have to pay more. We rejected that logic. Instead, we chose to act for the people.
We kept prices stable and informed families of their savings as a result of our decision. In four years, we provided €1 billion in energy support; €250 million every year. This support will continue next year as well, even while other countries are increasing burdens on households and enterprises.
The outcome is clear. Malta has the lowest electricity bill load in Europe. Eurostat figures show that we have the lowest electricity prices based on the purchasing power standard. And this matters, because keeping bills stable protects jobs. I hear this directly from businesses, small and large, who tell me that stable energy costs allowed them to keep investing and to keep people employed.
The contrast across Europe is stark. An article published by the European Central Bank noted how sustained high energy prices are putting pressure on industries across the continent, hitting regions like southern Germany, the Ruhr and northern Italy particularly hard. In Ireland, electricity prices rose by over 12%. In Italy, fuel prices continue to climb—
something Maltese families notice the moment they travel to Sicily by car.
Others raised prices and allowed infrastructure to deteriorate. We did the opposite. We kept prices stable and invested, which reflects a choice to govern with people in mind.
Energy stability, however, does not end with pricing. Stability depends on infrastructure that works today and is ready for tomorrow. That is why this past week we announced a nine-year-plan by Enemalta, which is also a key part of government’s wider, long-term strategy to continue to make Malta future-proof.
We are planning infrastructure with clarity and foresight to know which projects will be delivered and what impact they will have in the years to come. It is important to have this vision with a plan; with clear targets, timelines, deliverables, and intended results. This is essential for a country that wants to move to the next level—a country that continues to grow economically, attract quality investment and where expectations continue to rise.
Much has already been said about supply, particularly the second interconnector and diversification of sources. That work continues at a strong pace. The second interconnector will be completed in a matter of months. A €300 million investment, nearly half nationally financed, that will further strengthen network stability and create the conditions for increased investment in clean energy, including offshore renewables.
But supply is only one part of the system. Distribution—the part people experience most directly—has been a major focus for us in recent years.
Electricity reaches Enemalta from multiple sources, but it is through the distribution network that it reaches people. The work carried out over the past two years is the strongest proof that our long-term plan is delivering.
By 2035, Malta will have 41 distribution centres, including 15 new ones. This year alone, three centres will be completed—two entirely new, and one fully rebuilt.
Across Malta, 10 new distribution centres are planned in strategic locations. In Gozo, two new centres will be built—one in Kerċem and another in Għajnsielem. The latter will host a new 132kV cable forming an additional link between Malta and Gozo. This is a deliberate effort to strengthen resilience, modernise the network, and diversify distribution routes.
The logic is familiar to us. Just as we strengthened Gozo’s water independence with the reverse osmosis plant in Qala, we are now doing the same for electricity. Alongside this, extensive reinforcement of the distribution system is underway across Gozo itself.
These are among the largest capital projects currently underway in the energy sector. They are being delivered successfully, and 2026 will be another year where this progress becomes even more visible.
In our electoral manifesto, we committed to major investment in electricity distribution. After strengthening supply and removing heavy fuel oil from the system, it was the natural next step.
Then came the summer of 2023. Prolonged heatwaves placed unprecedented strain on the network. It was, without question, the most difficult summer of my political career. But that moment presented me with a choice—accept limitations, or drive change. Together with my team we chose to work hard and deliver.
We increased investment. We compressed timelines. We delivered more in less time. And we did so while continuing to protect people from rising energy bills.
The Opposition’s response at the time was to suggest privatising distribution. We took a different path. We believed then and still do now that resilience, affordability and accountability are best safeguarded when such a critical service remains public and properly funded.
In 2024 and 2025 alone, €90 million were invested in electricity distribution across the entire country. Tens of kilometres of new cables have already been laid, with more underway, targeted strategically.
At the same time, major distribution centre projects are being completed. In Naxxar, Siġġiewi and Msida alone—three projects to be ready this year—we are investing close to €40 million. In Msida, we are replacing everything, while in areas like St Andrews and Mosta, modern equipment was installed to significantly strengthen service and markedly increase capacity.
All of this requires one thing above all else—a strong economy. You cannot finance infrastructure at this scale without it.
We are currently replacing all street lighting with more efficient systems. Within two years, the entire network will be upgraded, reducing energy consumption by around 60%. It is a practical project, but also a strong statement that government is leading by example.
We will continue investing because we want Malta to keep moving forward into higher-quality industries, advanced manufacturing, a tourism sector focused on quality, and an environmental transition that is grounded in clean, green infrastructure. Ships plugging into shore-to-ship power, cleaner ports, smarter grids—all of these require a resilient electricity infrastructure.
My focus and that of my ministry and the teams across it, is singular—to deliver systems that work, and that keep on working. The results are beginning to show.
If 2025 showed us anything, it is that long-term decisions benefit us all. And the years ahead will see even more projects delivered. Energy stability is not an abstraction. It is a promise we intend to keep.