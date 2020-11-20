First trees planted in former Wied Fulija landfill

The first few indigenous trees have been planted in Wied Fulija, a former landfill, by environment minister Aaron Farrugia and EU funds parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Work on the rehabilitation of the Wied Fulija landfill in Żurrieq continues to progress at a rapid pace as the project is now in its final phase with the trees being planted.

Farrugia, Zrinzo Azzopardi, WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, and Żurrieq mayor Rita Grima had the opportunity to plant the first trees on site.

WasteServ started the rehabilitation of the Wied Fulija landfill in August 2019, restoring 6.5 hectares into a green area with a paved pathway for the public to be able to access the cliff tops, from where they can enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding area.

The project, part-financed by the Cohesion Fund, also included a surface water management aimed at promoting surface water runoff was also installed into the newly profiled mounds. The area will now be landscaped with indigenous plant species to mitigate the visual impact of the landfill and help it blend into its surroundings.

“The afforestation initiatives at this rehabilitated landfill will not only improve its visual appearance but also increase and support local biodiversity. This is another project which proves government’s commitment sustainability and improving our environment. After many years, an abandoned landfill is being developed into a site with ecological value which will benefit the community and wellbeing at large,” Farrguia said.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said that WasteServ has taken this project further as it will be partnering with BirdLife Malta to create a nesting site for the Yelkouan Shearwaters, which would serve both as a shelter and breeding grounds for these migratory birds. In another partnership with the Malta Beekeepers Association, beehives will be placed along the sides of the plateaus to contribute to the conservation of Malta’s indigenous honey bee species.