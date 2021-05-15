Oil tank cleaning facility relocation to Marsa causing concern amongst residents - Moviment Graffitti

Marsa residents and groups have expressed "deep concern" at the sudden and unexpected decision to relocate large oil cleaning tanks, from Fort Ricasoli to Marsa, according to Moviment Graffitti.

“Whilst we welcome the removal of these tanks from the Ricasoli Fort in Kalkara, we strongly believe that the decision, itself kept under wraps, to place them in the middle of a residential area and an area of economic activity is endangering the health and lives of thousands of people and, thus, should be immediately revoked,” Moviment Graffitti said in a statement.

“The cleaning of oil tanks is a hazardous process that produces toxic pollution and can lead to deadly explosions. Over the past weeks we have consulted experts in the field who have explained how Marsa, due to its topography and socio-economic activity, is not a suitable place for oil cleaning activity since fumes generated from oil cleaning will remain trapped in the town, close to residents, students and workers.

“It is shocking that the decision to place the oil cleaning tanks in Marsa was taken in an arbitrary manner. No studies have been carried out so far to justify the relocation of the oil cleaning tanks in this locality. The company in question already has land and operations based in Marsa, which will be increased as a result of this deal,” said the NGO, asking whether the relocation was driven by the private economic interests of the operator “instead of social, health and environmental considerations.”

“It is equally shocking and unacceptable that this decision was taken behind the back of both residents as well as companies and schools in Marsa. In fact, we only came to know about it through the media.”

Graffitti also questioned whether Malta really needed oil cleaning tanks, pointing out that during the Parliamentary Committee of 19th April 2021, Minister Ian Borg justified an extension to the emphyteutical deed by claiming that the operator has not yet been given the permit to carry out this oil cleaning activity.

“Minister Borg’s claims, if true, raise serious questions about the need to have such an activity in Malta in the first place, since it would mean that for the past nine years no operator in Malta could conduct such operations. Why does this activity need to start now, and in Marsa?”

Marsa has already been burdened by polluting activities, said Graffitti, adding that the town urgently needed a plan to improve the area through cleaner air and social spaces that foster wellbeing. “The placement of this polluting and hazardous activity in Marsa goes in the opposite direction and flies in the face of promises to renew this area.”

Marsa residents and groups declared that they will forcefully oppose the transfer of the oil cleaning tanks to their locality, warned the NGO, arguing that any decision on the transfer of these tanks should be taken after serious studies and public consultation, said Graffitti. “People’s health and wellbeing, and not private economic interests, should come first.”